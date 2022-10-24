18,149 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 187,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

