27,210 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 687,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 482,585 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $11,983,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,103.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 129,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,482. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.