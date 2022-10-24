31,356 Shares in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.48 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $471.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Lion Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.