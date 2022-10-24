3,227 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

