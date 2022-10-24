3,234 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,004,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,606,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

WTW stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

