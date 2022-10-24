3,604 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,124. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

