37Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $72,936.00 (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $72,936.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

