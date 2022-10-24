66,442 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Photronics accounts for 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

