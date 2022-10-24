AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given New SEK 175 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 205 to SEK 175 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research report on Monday.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,991. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

