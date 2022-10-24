Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

