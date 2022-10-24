ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $133.94 million and $16,964.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.84 or 1.00001359 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00135412 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,368.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.