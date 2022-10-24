abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.86 ($2.03).

Shares of abrdn stock traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 152.60 ($1.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 562.41. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

