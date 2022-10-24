ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.