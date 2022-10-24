AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
