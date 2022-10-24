AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

