adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €164.51. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

