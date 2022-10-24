Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

