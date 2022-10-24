Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 301,103 Shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,103 shares during the period. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF accounts for 8.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 32.65% of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,000.

Get UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF alerts:

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.