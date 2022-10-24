Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 68.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ford Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 1,797,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,820,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.