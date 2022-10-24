AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.68. 402,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

