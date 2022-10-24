AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

