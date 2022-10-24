AE Wealth Management LLC Has $101.34 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.47% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $101,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. 6,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

