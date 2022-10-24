AE Wealth Management LLC Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,001 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 52,407,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.