AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $74.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 117,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

