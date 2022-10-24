AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,211 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $54,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.70. 55,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.