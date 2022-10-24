Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.26. Aegon shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 15,310 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Aegon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts anticipate that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 142.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

