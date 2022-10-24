AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. AGNC Investment updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. 14,986,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,702,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,849,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 133,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.