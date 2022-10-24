Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

