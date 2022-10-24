Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $241.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

