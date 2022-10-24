Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.28% of Akari Therapeutics worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

