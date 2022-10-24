Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Albemarle stock opened at $268.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.90. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

