Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.92.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

