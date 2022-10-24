Alexander Waislitz Purchases 68,727 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 68,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$15,394.85 ($10,765.63).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($29,370.63).

On Monday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 293,772 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$63,160.98 ($44,168.52).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$1,150.00 ($804.20).

On Friday, September 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,083.92).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($64,335.66).

On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).

On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

