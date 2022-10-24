Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $182.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

