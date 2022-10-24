Algorand Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $56.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081580 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024870 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007847 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,521,176 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,004,912 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
