Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT remained flat at $49.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $265,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 128.6% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 194.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

