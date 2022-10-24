AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $16,260.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $16,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,178.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of ALVR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.37. 335,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,615. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

