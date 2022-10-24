AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $16,260.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $16,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,178.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AlloVir Trading Down 13.4 %
Shares of ALVR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.37. 335,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,615. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
