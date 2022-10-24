Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.00 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $113.00 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

