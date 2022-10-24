Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $166.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,546,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 711.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 119,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

