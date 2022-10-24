American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $140.92. 134,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,516. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

