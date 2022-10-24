Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.59 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.