Analysts Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Price Target at $281.29

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $185.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

