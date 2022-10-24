Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $40.43

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

