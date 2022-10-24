Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $40.43

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.
CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Criteo Price Performance
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
