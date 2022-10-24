Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $207.43

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.43.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $153.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

