Analyzing Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Regenerative Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% Bionik Laboratories -1,342.13% -975.04% -87.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Bionik Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78 Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 1.76 -$10.41 million ($1.89) -0.17

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionik Laboratories. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionik Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies beats Bionik Laboratories on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Bionik Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

