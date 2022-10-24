Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Up 1.8% This Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,313.70 or 0.06803690 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $4,457.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

