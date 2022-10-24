ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $212.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

