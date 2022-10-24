Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,125.05.

Antofagasta Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

