APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 931,385 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

APi Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

