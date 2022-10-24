APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APGGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 931,385 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

APi Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.