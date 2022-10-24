Apollo Currency Trading 8% Lower This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $858,833.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00081780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

