Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 7678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$59.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.